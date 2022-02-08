Manipur: A history of political strife, turmoil and shifting loyalties

The 2017 Assembly election was a watershed in Manipur politics, when the BJP ended the Congress’s dominance in the state by forming its coalition government. After an uninterrupted 15-year rule, the Congress had then failed to clinch a simple majority in the northeastern state, although it still emerged as a single largest party. But the grand old party was outsmarted by the BJP, which cobbled up the majority number by forming alliances with smaller parties. Manipur is now heading for fresh polls, with the election to its 60-member Assembly scheduled on February 27 and March 3. The electoral history of Manipur has been defined by turmoil, instability and defections.

1949-1972: Congress at the helm

The erstwhile princely state of Manipur merged with India in 1949. But, even before the merger, Manipur had held its first election in 1948 under the then kingdom’s own constitution. No party had won an absolute majority in that election, but a regional outfit called the Praja Shanti Party was able to form a coalition government.

After the signing of the Merger Agreement with the Union of India, Manipur was categorised first as a “C” (centrally administered) state, then a Territorial Council, and later as a Union Territory. It was finally granted statehood in 1972.

After 1948, Manipur held the next election in 1957, following which elections were held periodically till 1972, which mainly involved the Congress and a few Left parties. This period witnessed the Congress regularly coming to power amidst fractured mandates leading to various coalitions and short-lived governments.

1972-2001: Rise of insurgency

After becoming a state, Manipur had its first election in 1972, with the polls held for 60 seats of the state Assembly — 40 in the Meitei-dominated valley area and 20 in the surrounding tribal hill districts.

While the hills account for nine-tenths of the state’s geographical area, they are sparsely populated, with most of the state’s population concentrated in the valley. The Meitei community forms a majority in Imphal Valley, while the surrounding hill districts are inhabited by Nagas and Kukis. The state’s long-standing political divides reflect these geographical and ethnic divisions.

There has been a deep fault line running between the valley and the hills. Away from the seat of government in Imphal, the hill districts lag behind on various development parameters and often feel neglected by the state dispensation. There has been a perception among the hill tribes that Meiteis wield more economic and political power in the state.

The other fault line runs within the hilly region between the Kuki and the Naga tribes over their imagined territorial homelands. Political observers say these divisions often become more pronounced ahead of elections, with different parties raking up various issues to capitalise on such fault lines for electoral gains.

Manipur politics has been beset by volatility, defections and instability, which led to several spells of President’s rule in the state till 1990s.

The 1970s saw the first major regional churn posing a challenge to the Congress rule, which essentially came in the form of the Manipur People’s Party formed by a few Congress defectors. While the party, which was at the forefront of Manipur’s statehood movement, came to power twice, but it could not sustain itself for a longer period and declined in the 1990s.

The period stretching from 1980s till 2010s had been marked by raging separatist insurgency in Manipur, rooted in perceived resentment that Manipur’s merger with India was “forced”. Even though the first insurgent outfit, the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), was formed in 1964, the decade of 80s saw the formation of several valley-based insurgent groups — the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) — with all these outfits demanding an “independent” Manipur. These are now part of an umbrella organisation called the Coordinating Committee (CorCom).

On the other hand, in the Manipur hill districts, which make up part of the imagined homeland to the Nagas of Nagaland, outfits like the NSCN-IM wield influence, which are perceived in the valley as a “threat” to the “territorial integrity” of Manipur. The Kuki militancy also started in the 1990s.

It is in the shadows of these insurgencies, contesting identities and frequent bandhs and blockades that elections have been held in the state over the last several decades.

2002-2017: Ibobi regime

Congress stalwart Okram Ibobi Singh dominated the Manipur political scene during 2002-2017, holding office as the chief minister for three consecutive terms during this period.

The Ibobi Singh regime saw frequent bouts of turmoil and economic blockades as well as widening rifts between the hills and the valley. Besides the Inner Line Permit demand raised by Meiteis, the government’s bid to bring three contentious “anti-tribal” bills in 2015 led to violent protests and deaths in 2015. The hill tribes felt that these legislations threatened their distinct tribal identity. In 2016, the creation of seven new districts in the hill areas also hit a flash point. These developments led to economic blockades along the state’s arterial highways, that blocked the supply of essential commodities to the valley area for months.

The tenure of Ibobi Singh was also marred by a spike in extrajudicial encounters, including the rape-murder of Thangjam Manorama in 2004 and the killings of Chungkham Sanjit and Thokchom Rabina Devi in 2009. The opposition to the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives sweeping powers to the security forces, snowballed in Manipur, leading to activist Irom Sharmila even fighting the 2017 polls on the anti-AFSPA plank, which she lost.

At the peak of Ibobi’s power, during his second and third terms as the CM, the Congress had been beset by intense factionalism and infighting, with the party torn between MLAs loyal to Ibobi and a dissident group. The factional feuds boiled over in 2016, when Yumkham Erabot, senior-most Congress legislator and Ibobi’s arch rival, left the party to join the BJP. This led to other leaders following suit, including N Biren Singh, the current CM. Erabot has now switched to the NPP, after he was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming election.

Following the exit of Erabot and Biren, other leaders and MLAs began to jump ship too. It is said that a number of the dissidents would have quit the Congress earlier but the party’s successive victories had deterred them. With the BJP forming its government in 2017, the trend of defection from the Congress gained momentum.

2017-Present: BJP takes centre-stage

After the BJP won the 2014 general elections, it started to make inroads into the Northeast region’s politics. The 2017 polls were held against the backdrop of the blockades and the row over three controversial “anti-tribal” bills, with the ruling Congress racked by dissidence, infighting and defections. The party, though, still emerged as the single largest party (with 28 seats). However, it was the BJP (with 21 seats) that was invited by the governor to form the government. The saffron party mustered the majority number after forming a coalition with smaller parties like the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which had bagged 4 seats each.

Several experts have pointed out that the BJP’s entry into the centre-stage of Manipur politics highlighted that the state, like other small states of the Northeast region, tend to vote for the party which is in power at the Centre, with the elections being mainly influenced by factors like proximity to power centres, as well as clan, tribe and community loyalties.

The five-year tenure of the Biren Singh-led BJP government has witnessed its highs and lows. While Biren’s efforts to bridge the gap between hills and valley through his policies (“Go To Hills”) and his bids to prevent bandhs and blockades have been notable, the 56-year-old leader has also drawn criticism over his government’s crack-down on dissenting voices and its move to make a series of arrests under the UAPA.

The Biren government has also suffered various spells of political turbulence, especially in 2020 when its ally NPP as well as three BJP MLAs pulled the plug on it and pledged their support for the Congress. The BJP government had then virtually collapsed and it seemed briefly that the Congress might stage a comeback. But, the saffron camp managed to avert the crisis following the intervention of its central leadership. His critics say this was a consequence of Biren getting more “power-hungry”, leading to rebellion and rifts within the party. His rivalry with BJP MLA Th Biswajit has been an open secret.

In the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls, as the incumbent BJP seeks to extend its run, a measure of the party’s rising stock could be gauged from the manner its ticket aspirants made a beeline, so much so that it had to delay its candidates list for days. Following the announcement of candidates, the party saw mass resignations, with its rejects crossing over to the NPP, the JD-U and the Congress. It remains to be seen how damaging these turncoats will prove to be for the BJP.

The Congress appears to have been considerably weakened, reeling under defections and a lack of leadership. Yet, it is trying to put up a fight, and has forged an alliance with five left parties. The Congress has also made its candidates to take an an oath of loyalty pledging that they will not defect to other parties after winning the polls. (With inputs from Jimmy Leivon in Imphal)