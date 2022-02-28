scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Manipur Assembly Elections Live: Voting begins in 38 seats today; CM Biren Singh among key candidates

Manipur Assembly Election Live News: As many as 173 candidates are in the fray with 12,09,439 voters expected to exercise their franchise.

By: Express Web Desk | Imphal, New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2022 8:45:36 am
Manipur CM N Biren Singh casted his vote in Luwangshanbam.

Manipur Assembly Election Live News: Polling for 38 seats in Manipur started at 7 am on Monday as the first of the two-part election in the insurgency-hit state kicked off.

As many as 173 candidates are in the fray with 12,09,439 voters expected to exercise their franchise. The key candidates whose fates would be decided today include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is contesting from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.

The BJP is banking change — “peace, stability and normalcy”, as opposed to “instability, insurgency and inequality” under the Congress — have been the buzzwords of many a BJP leader, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, during campaign.

Live Blog

Manipur Assembly Election Live: Chief Minister N Biren Singh's fate to be decided today, among other senior leaders; Congress was single largest party in Manipur in 2017, winning 28 of the 60 seats; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:28 (IST)28 Feb 2022
As Manipur goes to the polls, BJP banks on ‘change’ of last 5 years

It is 8 pm on a Saturday, and 29-year-old Pithang Haolai and his two friends have stepped out to “enjoy the weekend” in Imphal. Close to the famous Ima Keithel (Women’s Market) of Manipur, Haolai and friends take turns to pose under the canopy of festive, twinkly lights that envelop a street that was dark until recently.

In insurgency-ridden Manipur, where life comes to standstill at sunset, places like “Thangal Lambi”, or Thangal Road, where Haolai is on Saturday, have emerged as a rare bright spot in capital Imphal. As a cold, still February night envelopes the city, the bright lights of Thangal Lambi have more than a few takers: apart from Haolai, young parents stroll their babies and an older couple takes a walk as a lone security guard keeps watch. Nearby, some women sell vegetables.

Just two months ago, the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state revamped the 500-metre stretch on the side of Ima Keithel, installing strings of lights, several park benches, potted plants, and a sign that declared it as Imphal’s “new mall road”. Read more. 

07:58 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Polling begins for 38 seats in first phase of Manipur assembly elections

Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 AM on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh. Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents. (PTI)

07:49 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Manipur governor casts his vote in Imphal

Manipur Governor La Ganesan voted at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal on Monday. "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing & sign of democracy is election," he told ANI. 

07:48 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Manipur CM casts his vote at high school in Imphal

CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal. "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP & me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi," he told ANI. 

07:35 (IST)28 Feb 2022
Voting begins in Manipur for Phase 1 of Assembly polls

Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections begins. As many as 173 candidates in 38 constituencies are in the fray. The key candidates whose fates would be decided today include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is contesting from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.

BJP more secular than other parties, says its lone Muslim candidate

The BJP’s nominee in Manipur’s Lilong seat, Y Antas Khan, is the only Muslim candidate fielded by the party in the ongoing Assembly elections in five states that include Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides Manipur.

“The BJP is more secular than Congress. The anti-Muslim tag on BJP has been put by the Congress,” says Khan, 34. He admits that the lack of Muslim leadership in the BJP is the main reason why the party is perceived to be “anti-Muslim or Hindu-centric party”. “Initially I had the same idea. But after I joined the BJP and entered into its system, I found that it is more secular than any other party,” he claims.

