Manipur Assembly Elections Live: Voting begins in 38 seats today; CM Biren Singh among key candidates

Manipur Assembly Election Live News: Polling for 38 seats in Manipur started at 7 am on Monday as the first of the two-part election in the insurgency-hit state kicked off.
As many as 173 candidates are in the fray with 12,09,439 voters expected to exercise their franchise. The key candidates whose fates would be decided today include Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is contesting from Heingang, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok and state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.
The BJP is banking change — “peace, stability and normalcy”, as opposed to “instability, insurgency and inequality” under the Congress — have been the buzzwords of many a BJP leader, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, during campaign.
It is 8 pm on a Saturday, and 29-year-old Pithang Haolai and his two friends have stepped out to “enjoy the weekend” in Imphal. Close to the famous Ima Keithel (Women’s Market) of Manipur, Haolai and friends take turns to pose under the canopy of festive, twinkly lights that envelop a street that was dark until recently.
In insurgency-ridden Manipur, where life comes to standstill at sunset, places like “Thangal Lambi”, or Thangal Road, where Haolai is on Saturday, have emerged as a rare bright spot in capital Imphal. As a cold, still February night envelopes the city, the bright lights of Thangal Lambi have more than a few takers: apart from Haolai, young parents stroll their babies and an older couple takes a walk as a lone security guard keeps watch. Nearby, some women sell vegetables.
Just two months ago, the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state revamped the 500-metre stretch on the side of Ima Keithel, installing strings of lights, several park benches, potted plants, and a sign that declared it as Imphal’s “new mall road”. Read more.
Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 AM on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.
The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh. Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district. Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents. (PTI)
Manipur Governor La Ganesan voted at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal on Monday. "I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing & sign of democracy is election," he told ANI.
CM and BJP candidate from Heingang, N Biren Singh casts his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal. "I'm expecting that 75% people of my constituency will vote for BJP & me. BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi," he told ANI.
