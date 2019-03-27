Manipur: 11 candidates in the fray for inner parliamentary seat

Five more candidates have filed their nomination papers Tuesday to contest for the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency seat, taking the total number of candidates to 11.

The five candidates who have filed their nominations papers include RK. Anand of Northeast India Democratic Party (NEIDP), Oinam Jugindro of Manipur People’s Party (MPP), M. Tonsana Nongshaba of MPP, W Pobitra and Md Illyash Khan independent candidates.

BJP candidate RK. Ranjan Singh and Congress candidate O. Nabakishore Singh (retired chief secretary of Manipur) were among others who filed their nomination papers on Monday.

While the filing of nomination papers for the outer seat came to an end on Tuesday evening, scrutiny is underway on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, all the eight candidates who have filed their nomination papers to contest for Manipur’s Outer Parliamentary constituency cleared the scrutiny.

The candidates were Lorho S. Pfoze of Naga People’s Front (NPF), K. James of INC, Benjamin Mate of BJP, Hangkhanpao Taithul of JD (U), Ashang Kasar of NEIDP, Thangminlen Kipgen of NPP, Angam Karoung Kom of NCP and Leikhan Kaipu, an independent candidate. Filing of nomination papers for the outer seat ended on March 25.

Manipur’s two parliamentary seats, Inner and Outer parliamentary constituency, will go to polls in two phases. The first phase for the outer seats will go to poll on April 11 and the inner seat on April 18 respectively.

The last dates for the withdrawal of candidature for the outer seat have been fixed on March 28 and the inner seat on March 29. The counting votes for both the seats will be held on May 23.