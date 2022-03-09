Manikpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manikpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Manikpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate R.k. Singh Patel. The Manikpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

manikpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ali Husain IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 35,93,070 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avinash Chandra Dwivedi Apna Dal (Soneylal) 1 Graduate 60 Rs 16,23,09,991 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 49,76,579 ~ 49 Lacs+ Avinash Chandra Tripathi AAP 1 Graduate 73 Rs 2,49,90,446 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Balveer Pal BSP 1 Literate 52 Rs 1,07,43,440 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,70,297 ~ 1 Lacs+ Pushpendra Kumar Tripathi Bundelkhand Vikas Dal 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpratap IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 19,40,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsurat Ambedkar Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjana Barati Lal Pandey INC 1 Graduate 40 Rs 1,52,69,400 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shivpoojan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh Patel SP 11 12th Pass 42 Rs 15,69,91,100 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 39,57,748 ~ 39 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

manikpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandrabhan Singh Patel BSP 1 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,78,40,744 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivaautar AD 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 66,00,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aneeta Singh JD(U) 0 Graduate 25 Rs 85,10,060 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 93,49,381 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 8,37,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar Bharatiya IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Avadhesh IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadha Bihary Mishra IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 11,02,100 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bodilal ASP 1 Literate 55 Rs 4,14,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal IND 2 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,27,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 53,10,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kushum Kali IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 12,01,523 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nanakooram IND 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 11,72,932 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa BJP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 67,62,876 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajan IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 19,29,560 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 3,24,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sampat Devi INC 2 Literate 40 Rs 27,87,800 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar CPI 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 10,39,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Singh RsAD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 18,25,733 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shayama Charan Gupta SP 0 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 40,45,13,708 ~ 40 Crore+ / Rs 84,917 ~ 84 Thou+ Srikrishna Azad IND 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

