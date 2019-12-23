Manika (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manika Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Manika Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Manika (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

manika Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Budheshwar Oraon JD(U) 1 12th Pass 39 One Crore+ / Twenty-Eight Lakh+ Hardayal Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 43 Fourteen Lakh+ / 0 Karmlal Oraon Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1 10th Pass NaN Nineteen Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Manfiran Singh Bhartiya Janjagran Gandhiwadi Party 0 12th Pass 39 Two Lakh+ / 0 Raghupal Singh BJP 0 Graduate 41 Fifty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Rajendra Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 36 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / Twenty Thousand+ Rajpal Singh JVM(P) 0 Graduate 27 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Ram Lagan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 59 Four Lakh+ / 0 Ramchandra Singh INC 0 Graduate 54 One Crore+ / Twenty-Seven Lakh+ Victor Kerketta SP 0 10th Pass 68 Twenty Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

