Manifesto talk: No room for vigilante groups in country, promises Congress

The Congress on Friday said that its manifesto promises that if the party comes to power at the Centre, it will deal with caste and communal violence with a firm hand and “there will be no room for self-appointed vigilante groups’’ in the country.

The manifesto, which was released by party chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, was unveiled here by AICC general secretary and party’s Gujarat in-charge Rajeev Satav along with state unit president Amit Chavda and other leaders.

“The Congress will put down caste and communal violence with a firm hand using police forces at its command, apprehend the instigators and bring them to justice,” the manifesto said.

With regard to mushrooming of vigilante groups like “gau rakshaks”, cow-protection groups, particularly in the BJP-ruled states, the manifesto promises that “there will be no room for self-appointed vigilante groups and moral policing brigades’’.

The manifesto also promises to take strong action with respect to crime against women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities.

It promises to “hold the district administration responsible for riots, caste or communal violence, large scale crimes against women, and for widespread breakdown of law and order’’. It also promises to “prevent and punish hate crimes such as mob-engineered stripping, burning and lynching’’.

Speaking at the event, Satav said that the Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) which promises minimum income guarantee for the poor, will benefit around two crore people of Gujarat living below the poverty line. “Our NYAY scheme will benefit around two crore people living below the poverty line in Gujarat. Each of them would get Rs 72,000 per year. This is our commitment. Unlike the BJP, we will implement this scheme after coming to power,” Satav told reporters here.

The Congress manifesto also promises “to amend the Constitution to provide reservation in promotion for SCs, STs and OBCs’’, adding “to pass a law to provide for reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private higher educational institutions’’.

Satav said that if the Congress is voted to power, it would focus on improving the quality of education, creating better health care facilities and more employment opportunities in the state. “Just like other parts of the country, farmers of Gujarat are also reeling under huge debt. Small traders are suffering due to Goods and Services Tax. We have tried to address all these issues in our manifesto and offered our vision to solve these. We are confident that people will elect the Congress to power this time,” he said.