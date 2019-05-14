Not on back foot due to Aiyar’s remarks on Modi, his views are personal: Congress

Hours after a controversy erupted over Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his party on Wednesday distanced itself from the statement saying it was the leader’s personal opinion.

Advertising

The party has, however, accused the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, while referring to the PM’s recent remarks on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, FAQs, key candidates

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that the party is not responsible for Aiyar’s remarks and it is Modi who should be ashamed for accusing Rajiv Gandhi of misusing defence assets.

Advertising

“Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks are his own as stated by him in his article. The Congress is neither on the back foot nor ashamed of his remarks. It’s the PM who should be ashamed for lowering the dignity of the office he occupies by making disparaging remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“The PM should apologise to the country for the abusive language that he has used,” Shergill said, referring to Modi recently saying Rajiv Gandhi’s life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1).

Aiyar was back in the news on Tuesday with an article justifying his “neech” jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago, prompting the BJP to call him “abuser-in-chief”. In December 2017, Aiyar was suspended from Congress’ primary membership following his jibe against the prime minister.

Aiyar has also called Modi the most “foul-mouthed” prime minister the country has seen.

Oppn losing polls, drawing satisfaction by hurling abuses: PM after Aiyar defends ‘neech aadmi’ remark

On Tuesday, while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Buxar, PM Modi attacked the opposition parties saying that since they are losing, they are hurling abuses and drawing satisfaction from it.

“Going by the response of people in the six phases of elections, it is clear that the opposition parties will face a humiliating defeat. Their anger has touched the seventh heaven now. They are trying to draw satisfaction from hurling abuses,” Modi said during the poll rally.