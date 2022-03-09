Manglore (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Manglore (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Manglore Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin . The Manglore seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Manglore ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

manglore Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anik Ahmed IND 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 37,000 ~ 37 Thou+ / Rs 17,000 ~ 17 Thou+ Dinesh Singh Pawar BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 3,30,08,628 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Navneet Kumar (Guddu Bhaiya) AAP 1 Graduate 32 Rs 32,99,036 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,11,160 ~ 1 Lacs+ Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin INC 3 Graduate 47 Rs 32,10,90,452 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 60,02,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ Qazi Mohd Monis Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 35 Rs 75,01,231 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rajveer Singh IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 24,708 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarwat Kareem Ansari BSP 2 8th Pass 65 Rs 14,95,35,470 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 45,95,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Sharad Pandey SP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 78,46,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ubedur Rehaman IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 37,71,859 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra Singh RLD 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 8,78,24,710 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 78,50,000 ~ 78 Lacs+

manglore Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin INC 0 Graduate 42 Rs 21,30,38,282 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 58,51,920 ~ 58 Lacs+ Letesh Kumar RLD 0 Graduate 36 Rs 41,43,161 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rishipal Baliyan BJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 2,40,63,443 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,86,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sarwat Kareem Ansari BSP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 5,03,74,887 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Uberdur Rahaman IND 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 36,40,285 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 2,73,58,692 ~ 2 Crore+ Usha IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

