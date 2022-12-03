scorecardresearch
Maneka Gandhi joins BJP candidate roadshow in Vadodara

The rally also saw corporators of the BJP joining the campaign with Patel expressing confidence that the victory margin would be huge enough to ensure that Congress and AAP lose their deposit money.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (File)

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi Saturday arrived in Vadodara to join party candidate and sitting MLA Yogesh Patel, who is seeking an eighth term from Manjalpur constituency, for a roadshow on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of polling of the Assembly elections.

The rally also saw corporators of the BJP in Vadodara’s Ward 17, 18, and 19 joining the campaign with Patel expressing confidence that the victory margin would be huge enough to ensure that Congress and AAP lose their deposit money.

“I am the candidate of the BJP, and our party workers, and corporators had begun working to ensure the party’s win in the Assembly constituency. We have met people and I am confident that we will win by a good margin… The Congress and AAP candidates in Manjalpur will lose their deposit. This is a Vijay rally to mark the end of the campaign,” Patel said.

Patel, who has been a Minister of State for Narmada Development in the Vijay Rupani government, is known to be a close aide of Gandhi. Patel and Gandhi share close ties since the late 1980s and also campaign for each other during elections.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Gandhi not only arrived in Vadodara to campaign for Patel but also visited his family in the Raopura area.

