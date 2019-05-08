Toggle Menu
We work for all but feel bad when they say won’t vote for lotus: Maneka on her remarks on Muslimshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/maneka-gandhi-comment-on-muslims-vote-for-lotus-lok-sabha-elections-2019-5717769/

We work for all but feel bad when they say won’t vote for lotus: Maneka on her remarks on Muslims

Maneka said she had only stressed that while working she never gives any importance to caste and religion but feels bad when people say that they will not vote for her as they do not want to vote for "lotus".

maneka gandhi, maneka gandhi comment on muslims, lok sabha elections 2019, 2019 lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections, election news, Uttar Pradesh LS polls, UP lok sabha elections, BJP, Congress,
Maneka Gandhi Union Minister for Women and Child Development. (Express Photo: Pradip Das/File)

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, who had last month triggered a controversy by telling Muslims that she won’t work for them if they don’t vote for her, on Wednesday said she feels bad when they say that they won’t vote for “lotus”. She also clarified that her earlier remarks were taken out of context.

Maneka said she had only stressed that while working she never gives any importance to caste and religion but feels bad when people say that they will not vote for her as they do not want to vote for “lotus”.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How to check live counting

“Wherever I’ve gone, I’ve thought of all religions and castes. When we work, we work for all and that time nobody is concerned about lotus, but when it is time to vote and people tell us that they will not vote for me because they don’t want to vote for the lotus symbol, it feels very bad,” the minister was quoted as saying by PTI.

Talking about the ban imposed on her by the Election Commission from campaigning for 48 hours last month for her remarks, Maneka said, “It was totally out of context….. You have heard my speeches.”

Advertising

Asked as to why she has swapped constituency with son Varun Gandhi, who is now contesting from Pilibhit, she said it was the party’s decision and she will continue to take the development works ahead.

Read | Election Commission warns Maneka Gandhi over her ‘ABCD’ formula remark

Last month, Maneka Gandhi at a rally told Muslims to vote for her as they will need her once the Lok Sabha elections are over. “We are not Mahatma Gandhi’s children that we keep giving and not get anything in return,” she said in Muslim-dominated Turabkhani area during campaigning.

Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency, claimed she is all set to win and told the Muslim audience that “you might need me tomorrow”.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP govt planning to demolish all unauthorised colonies of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
2 For voters in these Sundarban villages, this election is all about water
3 A battle of turncoats in Phulpur, Allahabad Lok Sabha seats