Mandu (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mandu (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

mandu Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Qayum Ansari IUML 0 8th Pass 53 One Crore+ / 0 Anil Mathur Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 0 10th Pass 30 Two Lakh+ / 0 Arjun Ram Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 43 Eighteen Lakh+ / Twenty Thousand+ Babita Devi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 Literate 34 Sixteen Lakh+ / 0 Chandra Nath Bhai Patel JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 49 Eighteen Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Dhaneshwar Turi Marxist Co-Ordination 0 12th Pass 63 Six Lakh+ / 0 Dushyant Kumar Patel JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 33 Two Crore+ / 0 Hamid Hashmi All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 8th Pass 39 Sixty-Nine Lakh+ / Thirty-Seven Lakh+ Jai Prakash Bhai Patel BJP 2 Graduate 37 Three Crore+ / Sixty-Two Lakh+ Jaibir Manjhi CPI(ML)(L) 1 12th Pass 31 Nineteen Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Jitendra Kumar Roy IND 0 Graduate 40 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Kumar Mahesh Singh IND 3 12th Pass 66 One Crore+ / 0 Mahendra Pathak CPI 3 Graduate 48 Thirty-Seven Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Mahmood Alam Bahujan Maha Party 1 12th Pass 46 Fifty-Three Lakh+ / 0 Md. Aenul LJP 0 Post Graduate NaN Forty-Seven Thousand+ / 0 Md. Azad Rayn AAP 0 12th Pass 36 Fourteen Lakh+ / Eleven Lakh+ Nirmal Mahto AJSU Party 10 10th Pass 35 Three Crore+ / Eighty-Eight Lakh+ Ram Prakash Bhai Patel JMM 0 12th Pass 47 Three Crore+ / Seventy Lakh+ Ramavtar Mahto IND 0 12th Pass 35 Seventy-Two Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Sajada Khatoon Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) 0 Literate NaN Two Lakh+ / 0 Shahid Siddiqui BSP 0 12th Pass 51 One Crore+ / 0 Sundar Lal Marandi IND 0 12th Pass 33 Six Lakh+ / Four Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

