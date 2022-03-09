Mandrem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mandrem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

mandrem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babli Bhaskar Naik SHS 0 Graduate 31 Rs 17,84,035 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 10,99,350 ~ 10 Lacs+ D Costa Maria Sambhaji Brigade Party 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 14,78,54,586 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,98,89,098 ~ 1 Crore+ Dayanand Raghunath Sopte BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 6,04,22,593 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 78,08,850 ~ 78 Lacs+ Deepak Bhalchandra Kalangutkar Goa Forward Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 22,85,250 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jit Vinayak Arolkar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 2 10th Pass 40 Rs 11,69,93,900 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 3,10,45,680 ~ 3 Crore+ Laxmikant Parsekar IND 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 8,97,21,507 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 36,69,645 ~ 36 Lacs+ Prasad K. Shahapurkar AAP 1 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 20,76,722 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Sitaram Shetgaonkar IND 1 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,13,13,469 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 44,38,575 ~ 44 Lacs+ Sunayana Rajanikant Gawde Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 18,08,023 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,231 ~ 2 Lacs+

mandrem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dayanand Raghunath Sopte INC 0 Graduate 53 Rs 3,51,31,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 45,50,987 ~ 45 Lacs+ Bhim Raghuvir Pednekar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 16,89,282 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Krishnaji Prabhu Parsekar Desai AAP 2 Graduate 53 Rs 98,95,320 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Laxmikant Parsekar BJP 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 8,98,13,996 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 29,10,108 ~ 29 Lacs+ Rajendra M. Satelkar NCP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 80,000 ~ 80 Thou+ Sanjay Krishnarao Prabhu Desai IND 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 6,33,14,664 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Shridhar Ladu Manjrekar Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 2,75,17,393 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 66,69,749 ~ 66 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

