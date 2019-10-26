Mandate for us to be responsible, will sit in Opposition: Congress-NCP

The Congress and the NCP on Friday said that they would prefer to sit in the Opposition following reports that certain leaders in the alliance were contemplating moves to break the BJP-Shiv Sena pact.

“The election mandate for us is to be a responsible and strong Opposition. The Congress, NCP and the smaller allies will do that,” said state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

On Thursday, just as the outcome of the Assembly polls were being announced, former state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had dropped hints that the Congress was open for discussions with the Shiv Sena. Further, just as NCP president Sharad Pawar ruled out “joining hands with the Shiv Sena”, state NCP chief Jayant Patil’s remarks that “nobody was untouchable in politics” had fanned speculations further.

Putting an end to these, Thorat said on Friday that “no such proposal of joining hands or offering Shiv Sena support was under discussion at this stage”.

Within minutes of Thorat’s declaration, NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik, also the party’s Mumbai president, said that Congress and NCP will remain together and sit in Opposition.

On Thursday, Assembly poll results had thrown up setbacks to the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine with both parties losing seats that they had won in 2014. The BJP’s tally had come down from 122 in 2014 to 105, while the Shiv Sena also dropped from 63 seats to 56. NCP and Congress, on the other hand, had improved their respective tallies, both winning more seats as compared to the last time. Far away from the half-way mark of 144, the BJP’s dependence on Sena to form the government has now grown.

Strengthened by the poll outcome, the Congress-NCP combine indicated that the saffron combine will face a more aggressive Opposition this time around. In the first term of the BJP-led government, the Opposition was often criticised for being feeble and non-confrontational. So much so that Sena, despite sharing power with BJP, had even occupied the principle Opposition space for a long time.

On Friday, Malik announced that NCP would forcibly throw open the much delayed Bandra Kurla Complex- Chunabhatti flyover on October 27. He accused the state-run Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Fadnavis government of “deliberately delaying” the inauguration of the flyover. “We dare them to stop us,” said Malik.

The NCP, having emerged as the most impressive gainer in the elections, also initiated efforts of strengthening the party’s organisation. Sharad Pawar, whose campaign was credited for NCP’s resurgence, has embarked on a statewide tour for this rebuilding effort.

Accusing the BJP of maligning the image of Opposition leaders, Malik, meanwhile, trained his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The PM should explain how a person facing charges under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for having links with underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim continued to be a minister in his Cabinet when he was the chief minister in Gujarat.” He was referring to Bhavnagar BJP MLA Purshottam Solanki.

Malik also took a dig at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of promoting cartelisation in infrastructure projects. Thorat, meanwhile, quipped, “You will see a more responsible and aggressive Opposition now.”