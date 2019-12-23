Mandar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mandar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Mandar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Mandar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

mandar Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bandhu Tirkey JVM(P) 10 Graduate 59 Fifteen Lakh+ / Nine Lakh+ Deo Kumar Dhan BJP 2 Graduate 53 Two Crore+ / Twenty-Two Lakh+ Etwa Lohra SHS 1 10th Pass 44 Twenty-Six Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Geeta Orain Rashtriya Mahila Party 0 12th Pass 40 Fifty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Gladwin Paul Minz IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Three Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Hemlata Oraon AJSU Party 0 Graduate 34 Fifty-Four Lakh+ / 0 Munna Lohara BSP 0 10th Pass 47 One Lakh+ / 0 Philmon Toppo AITC 0 Post Graduate 56 Ninety-Four Lakh+ / Seventeen Lakh+ Sanjay Mahli Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 2 Post Graduate 26 Sixty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Shishir Lakra All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 43 Fifty-One Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Sunil Oraon Lok Jan Vikas Morcha 0 10th Pass 27 Fifteen Lakh+ / 0 Sunny Toppo INC 1 Graduate 36 Ninety-Five Lakh+ / Sixteen Lakh+ Sushil Kujur IND 0 Graduate 31 Eighty-Six Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

