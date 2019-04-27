Man who ‘threw eggs at Naveen roadshow’ dies, BJP cries foul

A youth who had allegedly thrown eggs and stones during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s road show died on Thursday. The BJP called it a political murder, alleging that Niranjan Sahoo died due to police brutality.

Witnesses said that Sahoo and others were detained by the police on April 15. “He belonged to Phatamunda village (in Subarnapur district). He came to see the CM’s road show on April 15. Police beat him mercilessly. I saw it,” said BJP legislator Balgopal Mishra. “He was brought dead. A post-mortem will reveal the details,” said a doctor at the Dunguripalli Community Health Centre.

“He came to Dunguripalli CHC with his brother Nakula Sahoo. We registered a case of unnatural death,” said Subarnapur SP Debi Prasad Dash

BJD spokespersons were not available for comment.