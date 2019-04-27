Toggle Menu
Man who ‘threw eggs at Naveen roadshow’ dies, BJP cries foulhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/man-who-threw-eggs-at-naveen-roadshow-dies-bjp-cries-foul-5697069/

Man who ‘threw eggs at Naveen roadshow’ dies, BJP cries foul

“He belonged to Phatamunda village (in Subarnapur district). He came to see the CM’s road show on April 15. Police beat him mercilessly. I saw it,” said BJP legislator Balgopal Mishra.

Lok Sabha elections 2019, Lok Sabha elections, 2019 Lok Sabha elections, election news, odisha cm, naveen patnaik, odisha lok sabha elections,
he BJP called it a political murder, alleging that Niranjan Sahoo died due to police brutality.

A youth who had allegedly thrown eggs and stones during Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s road show died on Thursday. The BJP called it a political murder, alleging that Niranjan Sahoo died due to police brutality.

Witnesses said that Sahoo and others were detained by the police on April 15. “He belonged to Phatamunda village (in Subarnapur district). He came to see the CM’s road show on April 15. Police beat him mercilessly. I saw it,” said BJP legislator Balgopal Mishra. “He was brought dead. A post-mortem will reveal the details,” said a doctor at the Dunguripalli Community Health Centre.

“He came to Dunguripalli CHC with his brother Nakula Sahoo. We registered a case of unnatural death,” said Subarnapur SP Debi Prasad Dash

BJD spokespersons were not available for comment.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 SC refuses to interfere with EC order against Modi biopic release
2 This election is about taking revenge for martyrs, says Shah
3 Maharashtra: Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil addresses rally for Shiv Sena pick