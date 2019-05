WATCH: Man interrupts Cong PC after Pawan Khera refers to UP CM by his real name

A man interrupted a Congress press conference on Wednesday after party spokesperson Pawan Khera referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by his original name- Ajay Singh Bisht.

Advertising

Holding the Indian tricolour, he appeared before media persons and shouted: “Yogi Adityanath ko Ajay Bisht kehna, ye Bharatiya sanskriti ka apmaan hai. Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai”. (It’s an insult to the Indian culture to call Yogi Adityanath as Ajay Singh Bisht. Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai).

#WATCH Delhi: A man interrupts the media briefing by Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera, shouts “Yogi Adityanath ko Ajay Singh Bisht kehna Bharatiya sanskriti ka apmaan hai, Vande Mataram, Bharat mata ki jai” pic.twitter.com/pRDNd7WKsc — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2019

The man was immediately escorted away.

Born on July 5, 1972, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath’s original name is Ajay Singh Bisht. However, after his graduation, he came in contact with the head priest of Gorakhnath Mutt Avaidyanath and became Adityanath, his disciple.