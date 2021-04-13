Mamata’s plight same as that of a defeated player: Nadda jibes at TMC’s ‘khela hobe’

BJP president J P Nadda, taking at dig at TMC’s “khela hobe” (game will be played) slogan, said on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s plight is that of a “defeated player”.

Nadda, who led a roadshow at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district, also said that the TMC supremo, who has her accusatory finger pointed at the BJP and the Election Commission, seems to have forgotten that she has done anything creditworthy for the people of the state.

कालना विधानसभा में जनता के भाजपा में अटूट प्यार और विश्वास की एक झलक। बंगाल में ममता जी की सरकार द्वारा हो रहे अत्याचारों के खिलाफ जनता ने यहां भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार चुनना तय कर लिया है। प्रदेश में इस बार 200 से अधिक सीटें जीतकर भाजपा, सरकार बनाने जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/PpQrNG4pRe — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 13, 2021

“Mamata’s condition is like that of a defeated player in a game. She has done injustice to the people of the state for many years. The BJP, however, will usher in development, stop atrocities on women and create jobs for youth, if voted to power,” the top BJP leader claimed.

He also said that the TMC dispensation has failed to maintain law and order in Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee’s politics of extortion, appeasement, her dictatorial nature, and the cut-money (bribery) culture institutionalised by her party has ruined the state,” Nadda added.