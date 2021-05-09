Mamata’s list of ministers features 17 new faces, including Manoj Tiwari

Mamata Banerjee fought anti-incumbency, a wave of desertions from her party, and a giant BJP election machinery to win a third term. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Following a landslide victory for the Trinamool Congress in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee’s third Cabinet is all set to be sworn in on Monday at the Raj Bhavan.

Banerjee, who took charge as the Chief Minister of West Bengal last Wednesday, has submitted the names of 43 minister candidates to the Raj Bhavan. Of these, 24 are full ministers, 19 are state ministers and 10 will be holding independent offices.

While 17 fresh faces, including first-time MLA Manoj Tiwari, feature on the list, the names also include many former ministers.

Former Finance Minister Amit Mitra features on the list despite not contesting the polls this year. On the other hand, former transport minister Madan Mitra has been left out despite winning the Kamarhati assembly seat. Tapash Roy and Nirmal Majhi, two members of the last Cabinet, too, have been denied a minister berth.

The list does not include any of the film stars that Mamata Banerjee had fielded during these polls, most of whom had won from their respective constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee scripted history during the recently held Assembly elections, roaring to a third term in spectacular fashion, fighting back anti-incumbency, a wave of desertions from her party, and a giant BJP election machinery led personally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The TMC managed to secure 48 per cent of the vote, an improvement over its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The BJP, on the other hand, got 38.1 per cent, according to Election Commission data.