West Bengal: 43 TMC members take oath in Mamata’s third cabinet

After a landslide victory in the battleground state of West Bengal, forty-three members of Trinamool Congress were sworn in on Monday at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

The ceremony that began at 10:45 am was low-key due to the ongoing pandemic, and few members were sworn in virtually. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the event.

Snippets from the swearing in ceremony on Monday. (ANI) Snippets from the swearing in ceremony on Monday. (ANI)

Out of the 43 candidates who were sworn in, 24 are full ministers, 19 are state ministers and 10 will be holding independent offices. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwari, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s detractor Akhil Giri, senior leader Biplab Mitra and former IPS officer Humayun Kabir are among the 16 new faces in the new government.

Some ministers in the outgoing administration who have not found space in the new government are Tapas Roy, Nirmal Maji, and Ashish Bandyopadhyay.

Banerjee took charge as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for her third term on May 6.