scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Latest news

Mamata trying to polarise: Suvendu

Addressing party workers after inaugurating an election office of his party in Nandigram, Adhikari said the TMC chief incorrectly recited Chandipath Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
March 11, 2021 5:41:47 am
Suvendu Adhikari (File)

BJPs candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to divide people along religious lines.

Adhikari has been pitted against his former leader in the high-voltage contest.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating an election office of his party in Nandigram, Adhikari said the TMC chief incorrectly recited Chandipath Tuesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Claiming that Banerjee has stopped saying “Inshallah” and “Khuda Hafiz”, Adhikari said, “Yesterday, she prayed to Ram at Janakinath temple wearing slippers.

She stopped chanting ‘Inshallah’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ and there is Hindu dharma on her lips. She even gets upset by hearing chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement