Mamata trying to polarise: Suvendu

BJPs candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to divide people along religious lines.

Adhikari has been pitted against his former leader in the high-voltage contest.

Addressing party workers after inaugurating an election office of his party in Nandigram, Adhikari said the TMC chief incorrectly recited Chandipath Tuesday.

Claiming that Banerjee has stopped saying “Inshallah” and “Khuda Hafiz”, Adhikari said, “Yesterday, she prayed to Ram at Janakinath temple wearing slippers.

She stopped chanting ‘Inshallah’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’ and there is Hindu dharma on her lips. She even gets upset by hearing chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”