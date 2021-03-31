Mamata to spend polling day in Nandigram, also stay the night

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has decided to spend the polling day in Nandigram and also stay there overnight. She again attacked the Election Commission of India while alleging that goons are trying to terrorise voters in Nandigram.

“The Election Commission is working on the instructions of the BJP. We are not demanding any favour from the EC; we just want a free and fair election in Nandigram,” she said on Wednesday.

According to sources in the TMC, Mamata, who is pitted against her protege-turned-opponent Suvenndu Adhikari in Nandigram, has cancelled all her campaign scheduled for Thursday. She will return to Kolkata only the day after tomorrow.

The Chief Minister further said: “All the goons are staying here and they are trying to create terror in many areas. However, we are sure that the people of Nandigram will cast vote without any fear tomorrow.”

A senior TMC leader said, “BJP is already attacking our supporters. The attacks will increase when they will realise that they are losing the election tomorrow. So, to fight against their terror, the Chief Minister decided to stay in Nandigram tomorrow night.”

Sources in the TMC alleged that party supporters were attacked in Jamboni, Parulbari of Gokulnagar area, 6 and 7 number booths of Boyal-I area and BJP goons are also threatening their supporters in Samsabad and Bheturia areas.

On Wednesday, Mamata campaigned in Singur in Hooghly district where Rabindranath Bhattacharya, one of the main TMC leaders in the anti-land acquisition movement, is the BJP candidate. Bhattacharya switched loyalties after TMC denied him a ticket in this election.

“I was surprised when I heard that he is the BJP candidate from Singur. Before selecting candidates, I had called Mastermashai (Bhattacharya) and said that he should rest and that I will make him Chairman of our advisory committee. But he did not listen to me.”

Speaking in favour of TMC candidate from Singur, Becharam Manna, the Chief Minister said: “Becharam Manna is doing very well. He carried out many development projects in Singur. So, we selected him from here and his wife is a candidate from Haripal.”

Banerjee also said that her car was attacked once again in Nandigram a day ago, adding that she had photographs and videos as proof and would take up the issue after the elections.

“How dare they attack my car? I was silent only because the elections are on. Or else I would have seen how big they have grown,” Banerjee said at a rally in Goghat.

“I have videos of the goons who attacked my car. Let the elections get over, then I will take action,” the Chief Minister said, adding a Bengali proverb, “Ami dekhbo koto dhane koto chaal hoi (They will learn what’s what).”

On her way back from campaigning, she alleged, “The Election Commission is doing what the BJP is instructing them. There is no ‘NAKA’ checking, no patrolling.”

The district administration has, however, stated that there are 22 companies of central forces deployed in Nandigram. Since Tuesday, Section 144 has been imposed in the constituency.