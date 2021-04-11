scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Mamata sensing defeat, abusing her own polling agents: Modi in Nadia

Modi, who addressed two rallies at Siliguri and Krishnanagar in Nadia district, said Banerjee did injustice to Muslim women by trying to obstruct the enactment of the law to ban instant triple talaq.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
April 11, 2021 4:10:36 am
Mamata Banarjee, Narendra Modi, Nadia, West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, election 2021, india news, indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls, at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engaging in “appeasement” politics and enabling corruption as he reached out to Dalit communities and Muslim women in the state.

“Despite all the love they lavished on Didi, she stood against Muslim mothers and sisters on the issue of triple talaq and rallied behind fundamentalists,” Modi said.

The West Bengal of 2021, he said, will not allow anybody to tinker with democracy. “After years of bloodshed, fear, atrocity and goondaism, Bengal will now walk towards peace and progress to fulfil the vision of ‘Sonar Bangla’. This land will be free of mafia, cow traffickers and infiltrators.” he asserted.

Hitting out at the TMC government over unemployment, Modi wondered what Banerjee did for the youth of the state.

He targeted Banerjee over the “culture” of violence, “tolabaji” (extortion), syndicate and cut money (illegal commission), and added that the people of Bengal had made up their mind to defeat the ruling party this time.

“Didi is now abusing her party’s polling agents. Didi is so disappointed that she is insulting voters of Bengal. After being sure of her defeat, Didi has now resorted to her old games. Didi has now resorted to violence in Bengal,” he added.

Reaching out to the numerically strong Dalit Rajbongshi and Matua communities, Modi said a TMC leader close to the chief minister was seen “insulting” the SCs of the state in a video.

With PTI inputs

