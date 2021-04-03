Mamata on Modi’s second seat dig: ‘Not your party member’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed she was winning the election from Nandigram and hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying she does not need his “suggestion” of contesting from another Assembly seat.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a poll rally, had asked Banerjee to clarify if there was any truth in “rumours” that she was going to file her nomination papers in another constituency. “Didi left Bhawanipore and went to Nandigram. She realised her mistake and realized she will lose. Didi was forced to camp in Nandigram,” he had said.

“Didi, is there any truth that you are going to file your nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer,” the PM had said.

On Friday, Banerjee hit back at the PM in a rally at Coochbehar: “I am not your party member that you will suggest that I contest from another seat. I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there.”