Mamata on BJP’s Ram Navami celebrations: Whose head will you break with club, whose neck will you slit with sword?

From a public meeting in Siliguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tore into the BJP asking whose head did it want to break with the club and whose neck did it want to cut with the swords.

Her statement came at a time when the BJP is celebrating Ram Navami in the state on Saturday and Sunday. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was seen posing with a sword on Saturday.

“Don’t make religion your means of earning a livelihood. Humanity is the biggest religion. Some people are trying to import a new religion of wearing saffron. What is the connection of votes with people’s faith? Those who are using religion for vote are doing so for their own interest. They are saffron from outside and black from inside,” Mamata said at a public meeting in Siliguri.

Training her guns at the Ram Navami rallies taken out by the BJP and VHP, she said, “On the pretext of Ram Navami, they are going out with clubs and swords seeking votes. Whose head will you break with the club and whose neck will you slit with the sword?”

Criticising the BJP over “using the armed forces for political purposes”, Mamata said, “Does the Army belong to (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi? They are doing politics over the martyred Armymen. One must remember the sacrifices of the Army instead of just sparking riots.”

She also reiterated the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Bill saying the Modi government intended to implement NRC to drive people out of the country and the Citizenship Amendment Bill was to loot people’s wealth. “In spite of indulging in corruption, they call themselves ‘chowkidar’. We don’t want such ‘chor chowkidar’. We want someone who will be faithful to the people in general,” she said.

She elaborated on what she had done for Siliguri when she was the Rail Minister and alleged that the sitting MP S S Ahluwalia had not done anything for the town. “Last time, Ahluwalia sought votes in the name of Gorkhaland and used the sentiments of the community to win the elections. But after not doing anything for the last five years he has not gone to Burdwan. We have put a ‘Bhoomiputra’ (son of the soil) from here as our candidate. You vote for us and we will help forming a government at the Centre,” she added.

Taking a potshot at Siliguri Mayor and CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya, she said, “Where is the CPI(M)? They will not win any of the seats. So, why are they dividing TMC votes? Congress should also not waste their votes and vote for TMC. We will be a decisive force in the formation of the government and will bring about a positive change.”