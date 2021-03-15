Mamata feeling pain after injury but ignored plight of mothers of 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might be feeling pain in her leg after her injury in Nandigram but she was not concerned about the plight of mothers of “130 BJP workers who were killed in political violence in West Bengal”.

Addressing a public meeting at Ranibandh in Bankura district, Shah said, “Now I am seeing that Mamataji received injuries in her leg. We don’t know yet how she got injured as the investigation into the matter is going on. TMC is saying that there was a conspiracy but the Election Commission has said it was an accident. Only god knows what the truth is. But Didi, you felt the pain after injuring your leg. Now you are using a wheelchair. I want to ask you, don’t you feel the pain of the mothers of our 130 party workers who were killed in political violence? They will give you a befitting reply in this election through EVMs.”

After being released from hospital, Mamata Banerjee has been attending election rallies on a wheelchair. She attended a rally in Kolkata on Sunday and two public meetings in Purulia district on Monday.

The Union Home Minister added, “I pray to god that you (Mamata Banerjee) get well soon but it would have been better if you had also felt the pain of our workers who were killed in political violence.”

On Sunday, the Election Commission said there was no premeditated attack on Banerjee in Nandigram and she was injured after an accident. Further stating that the Chief Minister’s security protocol was breached, the EC has removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of East Midnapore, and the police officer in charge of Banerjee’s security.

Continuing his attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister, Shah claimed that corruption and scams have increased under Banerjee’s watch in the last ten years and it was time for the people to remove the corrupt TMC government from power. He also promised to set up a museum in Jhargram to document the history of the tribal people.

Earlier in the day, Shah was scheduled to attend a public meeting in Jhargram but he had to cancel it after his helicopter developed a technical snag. Instead, Shah delivered his speech virtually to the workers who turned up at the venue.

“I was about to go there for campaigning. Unfortunately, I couldn’t come to see you. My helicopter developed a snag but I will not call it a conspiracy,” said Shah, taking a dig at Banerjee who had alleged last week that there a conspiracy was afoot after she was injured in Nandigram.

TMC, however, claimed that Shah did not attend the public meeting due to poor turnout. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was addressing a rally in nearby West Midnapore district, said Jhargram was accessible by road.

The distance between Jhargram and Kharagpur by road is about 42 km.

After arriving in Bengal on Sunday, Shah had spent the night at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.

“The Union Home Minister had a rally scheduled in Jhargram but he could not reach due to a technical snag in his helicopter. After seeing the images from the rally where BJP national leaders are coming, I can say that even local tea stalls in villages have more crowd than their rallies,” said Abhishek.

It is but obvious that people of Bengal do not have the slightest interest in attending the circus of Tourist Gang leaders! Listen to what happened in Shri @AmitShah‘s public meeting in Jhargram 👇🏼#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay pic.twitter.com/Px3CPWQxcX — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 15, 2021

The TMC also posted images of the crowd and empty chairs at the public meeting venue in Jhargram to support its theory.

The party also posted photos from Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Purulia with the caption, “Crowd that doesn’t suffer ‘Technical Snag’. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed by a sea of crowd in Purulia’s Baghmundi.”