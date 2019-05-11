‘Mamata did not take PM’s calls over Fani, she should have called back’: Rajnath Singh in Kolkata

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful test of an anti-satellite missile (Mission Shakti) and said former PM Manmohan Singh did not allow scientists to develop it, despite having capabilities. He also criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not receiving calls from the Prime Minister after cyclone Fani.

“Only Russia, China and America had the capability to shoot down satellites. We had the capabilities of making anti-satellite missiles in 2007. Manmohan Singh, a good man, was there (as PM) at that time. When scientists asked him whether to build it, Manmohan Singh had said no, why would you fight with Russia, China and America? When Narendra Modi became the prime minister, scientists asked him the same question. But Narendra Modi said go ahead and build anti-satellite missiles like America, Russia and China. And it was made. If any country in the world tries to destroy our satellite, it will take three minutes to destroy theirs,” Singh said at a public rally in Mathurapur in North 24 Parganas.

“India’s power in land, air and sea has grown,” he added.

Singh criticised Banerjee over not receiving the prime minister’s call on the issue of cyclone Fani.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee twice, but she did not receive the calls. She should have received the call, or should have called back to the PM. You are CM and he is the PM. We should all try and make the federal structure strong. What will people think of India? All this, because BJP is spreading here?” Singh said while addressing a public meeting in Kolkata.

“I also want to say that political violence in unacceptable. I was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. I believe that any CM’s first duty is to ensure that law and order is under control. This is a pre-requisite for development. Development cannot take place if there is no security. For political violence, the responsibility is not only of the Election Commission but also of the chief minister. One should own it. Strict action should be taken against people who are trying to create disturbances. But now I see the same trend, which was during the Left Front government. Who will stop this? This should stop,” said Singh.

“If one says Jay Shree Ram, is it an abuse? Here in Kolkata I have heard people saying Jai Shree Ram and Jay Kali and Jai Maa Durge. Why would anyone have any problem with that? There should be justice to all, not appeasement to one, to take India ahead,” said Rajnath Singh.

Recently BJP workers were arrested when they chanted Jai Shree Ram while the chief minister’s convoy was passing.

Singh also highlighted that the opposition is relying on personal attacks and abuses instead of criticising policies of the BJP government.

“It is sad that the prime minister is being abused. I respect all prime ministers, be it Jawaharlal Nehru or Rajiv Gandhi. I was deeply hurt when I heard ‘Chowkidar Chor hain’. Some people are calling the prime minister terrorist. This is unacceptable in a democracy. One should criticise policies and not make personal attacks,” said Singh.

The Home Minister also alleged that opposition parties are spreading lies and fears over NRC and added that in a democracy, votes cannot be gathered in such a way.

“We will bring NRC throughout the country. Every country must have the information on those who are foreigners. Countries like Pakistan and America should have the information. But we are not inhumans. We want to take the country ahead bringing along everyone — Hindus , Muslims, Christians and others. We do not want to divide the country,” said Singh. “After we have the information, we will talk to the governments in other countries and those who can go will be sent there. Some political parties are spreading fear about the issue and misleading people. I want to tell them that in a democracy, one cannot get votes by spreading fear. Today you may have the government, but tomorrow we may come to power. Why may? We will come to power here,” he added.

Singh also stated that the Home Ministry has written letters to all the state governments to identify Rohingyas. “We will hold talks with the Burmese government to send them back,” said Singh.

He asked the voters of Bengal to reach booths and cast their franchise.

“Be brave and cast your votes without fear. If anyone attacks you, note down their names. We wil see later. Law of the land exists and we will punish the guilty. I want to appeal to your ‘Chup Chap Kamal Chap’,” said Singh.