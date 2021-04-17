Mamata denies citizenship to Matuas for her vote bank: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had denied citizenship to Matua and Namasudra communities to appease her vote bank and called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a “tourist”.

Addressing a public meeting at Tehatta in Nadia district, Shah said, “People belonging to Matua and Namasudra families have been living here for 50-70 years. But Didi says they don’t need citizenship. Why? It is because her vote bank would not like it. Once the BJP forms a government in Bengal, we will grant citizenship to them within a week.”

Shah lashed out at the Banerjee government for its “failure” to check infiltrators who snatched away jobs and food for poor.

“Only a BJP government can stop this. Let alone infiltrators, we will not allow even a bird to cross the border,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Gandhi, who addressed his first two election rallies in the state on Wednesday, Shah said, “We have a tourist leader… Almost the entire election has been completed but Rahul baba could not be seen. Did you see him?” he said.

BJP president JP Nadda also held rallies and criticised Banerjee for her “gherao central forces” remarks.

Addressing a public meeting in East Burdwan, Nadda said, “If this is her comment then I wonder how she has run the administration for so many years. Her duty is to protect the Constitution but she has not done that.”