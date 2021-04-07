Mamata: ‘I respect real jawans, but some CRPF men creating nuisance at Amit Shah’s behest’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was working “at the behest of” Home Minister Amit Shah and “creating nuisance” in the state.

Banerjee said while she has respect for the CRPF, she does not respect the “BJP-CRPF”.

Addressing an election rally in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district, Banerjee said, “People should be allowed to cast their votes. CRPF shouldn’t obstruct them from entering polling booths. I respect real jawans, but I do not respect those who are creating a nuisance, harassing people at the behest of BJP.”

Banerjee further alleged, “They are obstructing electors from casting their votes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed them to do so.”

The Bengal CM also urged the Election Commission to monitor CRPF personnel. “The Election Commission is running the administration. Please see that nobody is killed during the polling process. I request you to monitor CRPF personnel who are on duty now in the state.”

The CM named TMC leaders Sujata Mondal, Nirmal Maji and Najmul Karim among those “attacked or heckled”. She alleged, “Yesterday, they unleashed violence in Arambagh. They thrashed Sujata Mondal with sticks.”

During the third phase of polling in the state on Tuesday, Papiya Adhikary and Swapan Dasgupta of the BJP were also allegedly attacked.

Targetting the BJP over its promise of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, Banerjee said, “Where is CAA? They speak a lot but do nothing. In the name of the NRC exercise, 14 lakh Bengali-speaking people have been left out of the citizenship list in Assam.”

Banerjee also taunted the BJP for giving tickets to some MPs in the Assembly elections. “Those who became MPs are contesting elections for MLAs. After this, they will contest councillor election, panchayat election and then club election too,” she said.