Mamata Banerjee’s morphed picture: SC to hear tomorrow BJP leader’s plea against arrest

The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow the petition of BJP youth wing worker, Priyanka Sharma, who has been arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, news agency PTI reported. Sharma, who has been remanded to 14-days judicial custody, moved the apex court today.

Advertising

A vacation bench, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, on Monday took note of the plea of advocate N K Kaul, representing the activist, that the issue of her arrest is accorded urgent hearing.

Sharma, whose Facebook profile describes her as Howrah district club cell convener of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting a picture of actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at the red carpet of the recent Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York, with Banerjee’s face superimposed on the actor’s. The image is no longer on Sharma’s Facebook timeline.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

Advertising

Sharma has been charged under Section 500 of the IPC (defamation), and Sections 66A (offensive messages) and the non-bailable 67A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Police said they acted on the basis of a complaint by local Trinamool Congress leader Vibhas Hazra.

The arrest started a war of words between the BJP and the TMC. “The post was in bad taste. The West Bengal Chief Minister is a woman and any post like this is not acceptable. We condemn such incidents, especially if done during elections,” senior Trinamool leader and state minister Arup Roy told The Indian Express.

Condemning the arrest, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. “Appalled at an Emergency-like situation in WB. Freedom of expression is severely curbed. Priyanka Sharma, executive member of @bjym4howrah, has been sent to 14-day police custody for posting a Met Gala-themed meme. Please release her.”

In April 2012, Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University, was arrested for circulating an email with a caricature of Banerjee.