Mamata Banerjee on election trends: All losers are not losers

Congratulating the winners on the day of election results counting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said all losers are not losers and her party will share its view after the complete review of the results.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched.”

As per the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading over 22 seats in West Bengal while the BJP is leading on 19 seats. The early trends suggest that despite the aggressive campaign led by Banerjee against the BJP in the state, the saffron party has made deep inroads into the TMC bastion.

While the BJP is leading in Barrackpore, Bankura, Asansol, and Hooghly, the TMC is leading in Kolkata (Dakshin and Uttar), Birbhum, Jadavpur and Howrah.

Among the key candidates, Union Minister Babul Supriyo is leading from the Asansol seat where he has been pitted against actor and TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen. Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, on the other hand, is ahead of others by over 1 lakh votes.

In 2014, the TMC’s tally rose to 34 from 19 in 2009 while the Congress managed to win four. Both the Left Front and the BJP managed to secure only two seats, respectively.