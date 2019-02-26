Mamata Banerjee urges TMC workers to ‘forget differences’, win all 42 Lok Sabha seats

TMC CHIEF Mamata Banerjee Monday urged her party leaders to focus on winning all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Mamata, while addressing a TMC core committee meeting, also asked her party leaders to forget their differences and support and elect candidates who will be selected by the leadership.

Addressing the meeting at Nazrul Mancha, Mamata said, “We have to win 42 seats in West Bengal. This is not just our plan but you have to take action to make this happen. It is not your lookout what the CPM and Congress are doing. They join hands often and especially before elections. We are not bothered about what CPM, Congress and BJP will do. You have to take a pledge to win all the seats by staying united. The 42 seats should be a reality for us and [we should] take action to achieve that.”

Urging the leaders to bring about a change at the Centre, the TMC chief asked all her party leaders to go back to their localities and start preparations for the polls.

“A government is run by two brothers – Jagai and Madhai. These two brothers [Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah] who are used to creating riots are now running the country. No one is raising voice against them out of fear. They are angry at us because we raise our voice against them. We have done the right thing by going against them. We will give them a befitting reply. If you have to rise against this autocratic government go back to your localities and bring about a change in the country. We have to oust Modi-Shah from power. BJP hatao, desh bachao (remove BJP, save the country),” Banerjee said.

“We will announce our candidates shortly. Those who have done well will continue to do so. Some will not get the chance to continue. But they too must work to elect that candidate. All my leaders must work together to elect our candidates. There is no scope for any difference of opinion as our target is to win all seats from here,” Mamata said.

Reacting to Mamata’s statements, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh said the people of Bengal would ensure that the TMC does not remain in power in the state.

“She [Mamata] must first focus on West Bengal before setting her sights on Delhi. First, she must ensure her party’s existence here, then think about fighting us. She is saying all these things out of frustration. She has realised the failure of her party organisation in Bengal,” Ghosh said.