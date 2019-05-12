Mamata Banerjee urges poll panel to check all BJP vehicles for cash

Claiming that BJP candidates were being arrested with cash in their vehicles, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked the Elelction Commission to check all vehicles of BJP leaders.

Advertising

Addressing a public meeting at Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas district, Mamata said, “People of Hasnabad and adjoining areas, please be careful about outsiders. They are RSS people who offer you money for your vote. Keep a watch on the border. The BJP will try all sorts of things to get votes, including offering money. They even travel in Z and Y category security and carry funds in their vehicles. I will request the Election Commission…. please check my car, my helicopter. But also check all (Union) ministers’ cars and helicopters. They cannot be exempted. They are bringing in money in various ways. Please watch out so that not a single rupee comes in, not a single outsider comes in.”

The comments from Mamata came days after police seized over Rs 1 lakh from BJP’s Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh’s vehicle in West Midnapore district.

She said the BJP was looking at states ruled by Opposition parties for votes because it had fared badly in the last five phases. “Where will the BJP get the numbers from? In Uttar Pradesh, its count will reduce to 13 from 73. In other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab and Odisha, the party will draw a blank. Its seats will reduce in Madhya Pradesh too,” Mamata said.

Advertising

Modi is losing confidence, she said and urged the electorate not to vote for BJP.

“In Bengal, Trinamool Congress should win all the 42 seats, which will help it to have some control in the formation of the new government,” Mamata, who has been claiming that her party would play an important role at the Centre after the general elections, said.

She alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) are of the same ilk. “Some people are supporting the BJP in the morning, the Congress in the afternoon and the CPI(M) in the night. So voting any of the three will be a waste. Vote for TMC, it is the only party, which has the guts to fight the BJP.”

“The BJP has kept the entire country petrified. Captured institutions like RBI, CBI, Income Tax and the ED… Instead of giving food, shelter and clothing, it has dismantled the Planning Commission with Niti Aayog and shown how to create riots… It started cow vigilantism and lynching syndicates,” she said.

“The BJP has forgotten Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who gave the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan. Nathuram Godse is now its leader,” she said.

With PTI Inputs