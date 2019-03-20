Mamata throws a Sanskrit challenge at PM, Shah for ‘questioning’ her religion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “questioning her religion” and threw a Sanskrit challenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah.

Speaking at a Holi get-together at Nazrul Mancha, Banerjee said, “Performing a puja does not only mean sporting a tilak. Amit babu and Modi babu, come have a competition of chanting mantras with me. Let’s see who knows more Sanskrit mantras.”

Coming down on heavily on the BJP for allegedly questioning her religion, she said, “There are some people who question my religion. I want to tell them that humanity is my religion and I do not need to listen to lectures from others about religion. They (BJP) try to point fingers at me and say I do not allow puja to be performed in Bengal. They should go and see how many temples have been constructed during the TMC rule.”

The BJP, on a number of occasions, have questioned her religion and accused her of following appeasement politics.

Without taking anyone’s name, Banerjee accused a section of people of “playing Holi with blood”.

“I believe in playing Holi with colours and a pure mind unlike a section of people that believes in playing Holi with the blood of others. I do not need to learn the meaning of communal harmony from a divisive force like the BJP,” she said.