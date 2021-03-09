Mamata counters Adhikari: ‘I am outsider, those coming from Gujarat have become insiders’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday came down heavily on those calling her an “outsider” in Nandigram and said for them people “coming from Gujarat” are insiders.

CM Banerjee’s counter came days after BJP’s Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari said he is the “real bhumiputra” of Nandigram and that the Chief Minister is an “outsider” there.

“I have heard some people are calling me an outsider in Nandigram. I am amazed. I was born and brought up in the neighbouring Birbhum district, and the person who is calling me an outsider was also not born here. Today I have become an outsider, and those coming from Gujarat have become insiders in Bengal,” CM Banerjee said while addressing booth-level TMC workers in Nandigram, a day ahead of filing her nomination for the seat.

Nandigram will witness a high-stake battle in the forthcoming Assembly elections with CM Banerjee taking on her former protege Adhikari, who recently defected to the BJP two months ago.

Without naming Adhikari, she said people who had “sold their souls to outsiders from Gujarat” are insulting the Nandigram movement by playing the communal card. She also said she decided to contest from Nandigram because of overwhelming response of the people.

She also accused the BJP of trying to incite communal tension in the state. “Some people are talking about 70:30 ratio (of Hindu-Muslim population). Those doing that are insulting the sacred Nandigram movement which people of both communities fought together.

“People of Nandigram will make BJP ‘April fool’ on April 1 when polling is held,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)