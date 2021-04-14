Sitakuchi firing: Mamata Banerjee meets families, promises probe, martyr memorial

With the 72-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission on entry of political leaders into Cooch Behar over, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday morning visited families of the four killed in the CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in the district during the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

Banerjee promised that after she returned to power, she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty.

She also met the father of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter shot dead by unknown persons outside a polling booth in the same district.

Promising to build a memorial for the “martyrs of Sitalkuchi”, Banerjee said, “Four minority brothers and one of my Rajbanshi brothers died… Death of anybody is unfortunate and the government is always beside them. I cannot give back their life but I shall do everything possible to help the families come out of this painful situation.”

Saying she had met the families, including the wives and parents of those killed, the CM added, “They have died at such a tender age. Those who are guilty should be punished. Let the elections be over, the state government will investigate. The family of the deceased will get justice.”

She told villagers not to fall for any insinuations. “We will not spare anybody, however influential the person might be.”

No one can understand your pain better than Bengal’s daughter. Moving image from @MamataOfficial‘s visit to grieving families of Sitalkuchi genocide. pic.twitter.com/1CPRZlU8tI — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 14, 2021

The Trinamool tweeted a photograph of Banerjee holding a baby during the visit to Sitalkuchi. “No one can understand your pain better than Bengal’s daughter,” the tweet said.

Calling the incident a sacrifice of democracy, Banerjee said, “If I say something, I may get another notice for the Election Commission. But we have decided to make a memorial for all those who were killed. Keep a place for this, I will come here after this is made.”

Banerjee had accused the CISF of “murder”, and called the incident a genocide, blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Apart from Burman, Amjad Hossain (28), Chalmu Mian (23), Jobed Ali (20) and Nameed Mia (20) had died in Saturday’s violence.