Mamata Banerjee says BJP using hawala route to ‘give money to voters’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP of using the ‘hawala route’ to distribute money among voters.

Addressing an election rally at North 24 Parganas district’s Ashoknagar, Banerjee said, “Yesterday you saw that one BJP candidate was caught with crores of rupees. Today I also heard that some leaders who are given protection by CRPF and CISF….. the money is being transported in police vehicles under Z- plus security and is changing hands through the hawala route among the people… This money is being distributed to miscreants who are asked to secure votes and provide drink and meat to poor people. Is this a way to contest an election?”

By ‘crores of rupees’, Banerjee was referring to BJP’s Ghatal candidate Bharati Ghosh. On Thursday, police had seized Rs 1.13 lakh in cash from her car in West Midnapore district.

“This operation is being carried out by BJP during the night when campaigning is over. It is surprising that no enforcing agency is taking any action. We need to keep a watch on this,” Banerjee said.