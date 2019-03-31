Invited by Andhra CM, Mamata to share anti-BJP dais in Vizag today

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to address a series of public meetings not only in the Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal, but also in Assam and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, Mamata will reach Visakhapatnam, where she has been invited to a rally called by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The public meeting will also see the presence of leaders from other Opposition parties.

From April 4 to April 17 she will hold public rallies in North Bengal and Assam. On April 4, she is scheduled to start her campaign from North Bengal and the next day, she will address rallies in Assam. Click here for more election news

She will cover all the Lok Sabha seats in Bengal and a few seats in Assam. The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in six seats — Karimganj, Silchar, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “Our party supremo has been invited to speak at Visakhapatnam by Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president). There will be a show of opposition unity there. Almost all parties opposing (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi’s misrule will be present. Later, she will campaign in Bengal and Assam, where we have fielded our candidates.”

On January 19, Mamata had organised a ‘United India’ rally at Brigade Parade Ground, where almost all opposition party leaders were present.

“Apart from Assam and Bengal she is likely to address rallies in other states. She has already stated that she is willing to speak wherever opposition parties will invite her. She will address a number of rallies in several places in North Bengal, including Coochbehar, Siliguri, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata April 14. She will be in North Bengal during the first phase of the polls,” Trinamool Congress leaders added.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Mamata will speak in three to four rallies a day in each district to cover the constituencies.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, it the chief minister of Bengal who like earlier polls is the star campaigner for the party and all party candidates want her to campaign and hold public meetings in their respective seats.

“Everyone wants our party chief to hold public meetings in their constituencies. She is the only star campaigner for the party,” said a Trinamool Congress leader.

According to sources, the TMC finally has been able to hire helicopters for campaigning. Earlier the party tried to hire helicopters from a private company, which backed out at the last moment.