Mamata Banerjee: Want to give PM Modi a tight slap of democracy

Continuing her tirade against Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wanted to give the prime minister a “tight slap of democracy” after the former accused TMC of being “toll collector” party.

“Money doesn’t matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy,” ANI quoted Mamata as saying at a rally in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Purulia: Money doesn’t matter to me.That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (Toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy pic.twitter.com/JnE5xywWJI — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019

PM Modi has repeatedly accused the TMC supremo of corruption and earlier said that the position of the prime minister cannot be bought in an auction by the money gained from Saradha and Narada scams.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mamata Banerjee’s syndicate morcha was influencing the elections. “In spite of central forces coming and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi’s syndicate morcha people are all over the place. Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy, she is the one who is violating democracy,” ANI quoted Nirmala Sitharaman as saying.

Of late, Mamata Banerjee has sharpened her attacks on PM Modi. On Monday, Mamata said she did not respond to Modi’s requests for talks over Cyclone Fani as she doesn’t consider him the country’s prime minister.

“I don’t consider him the country’s PM, hence I didn’t sit for the meeting. I don’t want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next PM. We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We don’t need Centre’s help ahead of polls,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying at a rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram.