Toggle Menu
Mamata Banerjee: Want to give PM Modi a tight slap of democracyhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/mamata-banerjee-pm-narendra-modi-west-bengal-lok-sabha-elections-5715384/

Mamata Banerjee: Want to give PM Modi a tight slap of democracy

"Money doesn't matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy," Mamata said.

mamata banerjee, modi attacks mamata banerjee, cyclone fani, cyclone fani in west bengal, modi in tamluk, lok sabha elections, election news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Continuing her tirade against Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she wanted to give the prime minister a “tight slap of democracy” after the former accused TMC of being “toll collector” party.

“Money doesn’t matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy,” ANI quoted Mamata as saying at a rally in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PM Modi has repeatedly accused the TMC supremo of corruption and earlier said that the position of the prime minister cannot be bought in an auction by the money gained from Saradha and Narada scams.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Mamata Banerjee’s syndicate morcha was influencing the elections. “In spite of central forces coming and assuring the voters that their presence will make a difference, Didi’s syndicate morcha people are all over the place. Mamata Banerjee screams about democracy, she is the one who is violating democracy,” ANI quoted Nirmala Sitharaman as saying.

Advertising

Of late, Mamata Banerjee has sharpened her attacks on PM Modi. On Monday, Mamata said she did not respond to Modi’s requests for talks over Cyclone Fani as she doesn’t consider him the country’s prime minister.

“I don’t consider him the country’s PM, hence I didn’t sit for the meeting. I don’t want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next PM. We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We don’t need Centre’s help ahead of polls,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying at a rally in West Bengal’s Jhargram.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Violence against journalists in West Bengal: Editors Guild asks GEC to take action
2 Priyanka Gandhi likens Modi to Duryodhana; you will know who is Arjuna on May 23, replies Amit Shah
3 Will Lord Ram's name be taken in Pakistan, if not in India: Amit Shah asks Mamata Banerjee