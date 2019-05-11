Mamata Banerjee: Nathuram Godse is now BJP’s leader, they have forgotten Netaji

Accusing the BJP of dismantling key institutions and creating riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said the saffron party had forgotten Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who gave the ‘Jai Hind’ slogan, and Nathuram Godse was now their “leader”.

“Nathuram Godse (who killed Mahatma Gandhi) is now BJP’s leader. They (BJP) have forgotten Netaji who gave the Jai Hind slogan,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Haroa while campaigning for TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan.

The TMC supremo further alleged that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stepped up their campaigning in Bengal as the saffron party fared badly in the last five phases of Lok Sabha polls.

She also predicted that BJP would win no seats in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab and Odisha.

“Where will BJP get the numbers from? In Uttar Pradesh, its count will reduce from 73 to 13 or 17. In other states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab and Odisha the party will draw a blank. Its seats will reduce in Madhya Pradesh also,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee, who has launched a tirade against Modi in the past few weeks, said the PM was losing confidence as his defeat was imminent. She further claimed that TMC was the only party that had the “guts” to fight BJP.

“BJP has kept the entire country petrified. Captured institutions like RBI, CBI, Income Tax and the ED. Instead of giving food, shelter and clothing, BJP has dismantled the Planning Commission with Niti Aayog and shown how to create riots … It started cow vigilantism and lynching syndicates,” she said.

Asserting that BJP, Congress and CPI(M) were of the same kind, Banerjee asked the gathering to vote en masse for the TMC, which, in turn, would help in the formation of a new government at the Centre.

“Some people are supporting BJP in the morning, Congress in the afternoon and CPI(M) in the night. So voting any of the three will be a waste. We do not want BJP. In Bengal, Trinamool Congress should win all the 42 seats which will help it to have some control in the formation of the new government at the Centre,” Banerjee said.

(With PTI inputs)