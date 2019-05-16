Toggle Menu
Watch: Mamata Banerjee taunts PM Modi, eggs crowd to chant ‘chowkidar…’https://indianexpress.com/elections/mamata-banerjee-narendra-modi-chowkidar-chor-hai-lok-sabha-elections-5731131/

Watch: Mamata Banerjee taunts PM Modi, eggs crowd to chant ‘chowkidar…’

While campaigning for her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "Everyone must say loudly for me to hear."

mamata banerjee, narendra modi, mamata banerjee vs narendra modi, west bengal, west bengal elections, west bengal lok sabha elections, kolkata elections, elections in kolkata, election news, abhishek banerjee, diamond harbour
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File/Reuters)

Borrowing from Rahul Gandhi’s election playbook, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee egged the crowd at a TMC rally in Bengal to chant ‘chowkidar chor hai’, a phrase used by the Congress chief to target Prime Minister over the contentious Rafale aircraft deal.

While campaigning for her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “Everyone must say loudly for me to hear.”

Follow Lok Sabha Elections LIVE UPDATES here

Mamata then goes on to say “chowkidar”, before pausing for the crowd to respond: “chor hai”. She repeats this several times before switching to “gali gali mein shor hai”. To this, the crowd responds saying, “chowkidar chor hai”.

The face-off between Banerjee and PM Modi escalated on Wednesday after Kolkata witnessed pitched-street battles between the ruling TMC and the saffron party during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.

Advertising

Earlier today, Modi promised to install a grand statue at the same spot. Banerjee, however, claimed that Bengal does not need money from the BJP and that it had enough resources to rebuild the statue.

Citing the safety and security of voters in the state, the Election Commission curtailed canvassing in nine Lok Sabha constituencies by 20 hours.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DMK criticises EC over order on campaigning in West Bengal
2 Facing flak, BJP's Pragya Thakur tenders apology for calling Godse a 'deshbhakt'
3 PM Modi says will build 'grand statue' of Vidyasagar, Mamata says don't need BJP's money