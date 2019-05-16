Watch: Mamata Banerjee taunts PM Modi, eggs crowd to chant ‘chowkidar…’

Borrowing from Rahul Gandhi’s election playbook, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee egged the crowd at a TMC rally in Bengal to chant ‘chowkidar chor hai’, a phrase used by the Congress chief to target Prime Minister over the contentious Rafale aircraft deal.

While campaigning for her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “Everyone must say loudly for me to hear.”

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks the crowd to chant, “Chowkidar Chor Hai”, at a rally in Diamond Harbour. pic.twitter.com/Dpj1Ex3Aa5 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

Mamata then goes on to say “chowkidar”, before pausing for the crowd to respond: “chor hai”. She repeats this several times before switching to “gali gali mein shor hai”. To this, the crowd responds saying, “chowkidar chor hai”.

The face-off between Banerjee and PM Modi escalated on Wednesday after Kolkata witnessed pitched-street battles between the ruling TMC and the saffron party during BJP chief Amit Shah’s roadshow in the city. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.

Earlier today, Modi promised to install a grand statue at the same spot. Banerjee, however, claimed that Bengal does not need money from the BJP and that it had enough resources to rebuild the statue.

Citing the safety and security of voters in the state, the Election Commission curtailed canvassing in nine Lok Sabha constituencies by 20 hours.