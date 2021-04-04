‘Factually incorrect’: EC on Mamata’s claims about ‘outsiders’ at Nandigram polling booth

In a strongly worded response to the complaint filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 1, the Election Commission (EC) has rejected her allegations about the presence of outsiders at a Nandigram polling booth as “factually incorrect” and “devoid of substance”.

In its rejoinder sent to her on Saturday, the Commission said Banerjee’s letter mentioning booth capturing and outsiders’ presence was “preceded by a massive coverage all over the country… which showed dozens of audio-visual shots of your being in this polling station and literally hurling an avalanche of allegations on some officials working with the government of West Bengal itself, paramilitary forces and eventually the Election Commission”.

The EC cited reports received from the ground, including of its observers, and said, “It is self-evident from the perusal of all the reports that the allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance.”

The Commission said it is unfortunate that a “media narrative was sought to be weaved hour after hour to misguide the biggest stakeholders, which is the voters, by a candidate who also happens to be CM of the state”.

It should have been appreciated that the “side show” was fraught with immense potential to have an adverse impact on law and order across West Bengal and maybe in some other states, the letter said. “And all this was being done when the election process was/is on. There could not have been a greater misdemeanour,” it stated.

Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from Nandigram against her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of BJP, had visited a polling booth in Boyal when polling was underway on April 1. As soon as the CM reached Boyal, BJP supporters chanted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans. Supporters of BJP and TMC allegedly then indulged in violence, and TMC leaders demanded re-polling in booth number 7.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, wheelchair-bound Banerjee was stuck in the booth for almost two hours before a large number of CAPF personnel and senior officers reached there and escorted her out, after bringing the situation under control. BJP leaders, however, have denied the charge.

The TMC alleged ‘booth capturing’ and massive fake voting at the booth in Boyal. “We have lodged 63 complaints since the morning. But not a single action has been taken. We will move court over it. This is unacceptable. The EC is working as per Amit Shah’s instructions,” PTI had quoted Banerjee as saying while sitting outside booth number 7 at Boyal in Nandigram, where her party workers alleged many voters were unable to cast their votes. “Goons from other states are creating ruckus here,” she said.