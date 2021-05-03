Mamata to move court over Nandigram verdict, says EC reversed result after formally announcing it

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her nephew Abhisekh Banerjee's daughter Azania (R), during interaction with media after trends show her party's wins in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

A day after leading Trinamool Congress to a historic victory in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee vowed to move court over the Nandigram result where she lost to her former protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

“How come the Election Commission reverse the Nandigram result after formally announcing it? We will move court,” said a miffed Banerjee.

Throughout Sunday, the contest in Nandigram, the most high-profile of the election, appeared to swing back and forth between Banerjee and Adhikari. It was initially reported that Banerjee had won by a margin of 1,200 votes, but the returning officer subsequently announced Adhikari’s victory by 1,956 votes.

After the returning officer turned down its plea for an immediate recounting of the votes polled in Nandigram, the TMC wrote to the Chief Election Officer asking him to reconsider it.

“I received an SMS from someone wherein returning officer of Nandigram has written to someone if he allows recounting then his life would be under threat. For four hours server was down, the Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed,” she complained.

Banerjee further said that this is the first time that a prime minister did not call her to congratulate her after winning the Assembly elections.

Amid reports of violence following TMC’s victory, she urged her supporters to maintain peace. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and central forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight Covid-19,” she said.

She also said she will meet the Governor at 7 pm today to decide on oath-taking and cabinet formation.

According to the final results announced by the Election Commission, the TMC romped home in West Bengal, pocketing 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office. The Mamata Banerjee-led party’s main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each.

