Mamata Banerjee: ‘Modi marketing courtesy for political interests’

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “marketing” a gesture of courtesy to pursue political interests.

Banerjee’s comments came in response to Modi’s remarks that she sends him kurtas and sweets every year.

Asserting that she sends gifts and birthday cards to many people, Banerjee said, “What’s wrong in sending kurta and sweets? Not only him (Modi), I send gifts to other leaders as well (and) send letters on birthdays to everyone. It’s a political courtesy. At least I am not wishing bad for anyone. Instead of maintaining courtesy, he is attacking me every day at public rallies.”

Addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, Banerjee said, “We send these products not just to Modi babu but everyone. But we don’t publicise it like Modi babu. A gesture of courtesy should not be used to pursue political interests… Modi is marketing my courtesy for his political interests. I condemn this…”

Banerjee also accused the PM of not clearing coal mine projects in Birbhum district. “I want to know from Narendra Modi why he delayed the process for three years by not signing an MoU…”