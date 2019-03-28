Mamata Banerjee manifesto talks oil reserve, Lokpal, independent judiciary, looks into NDA ‘failure’

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and announced that it was not only for the interest of the people of West Bengal but for the entire country as well.

The manifesto has been divided into four parts — an appeal of party supremo Mamata Banerjee to the people, an account of Narendra Modi government’s failures and misrule in the last five years, the party’s mandate to the people of India, and examples of good governance in West Bengal in the last seven-and-a-half years, under the TMC. In a sharp contrast to its 2014 manifesto, which dealt with problems concerning the state, this time Mamata has stressed on issues that have affected the whole country. Click here for more election news

“We will build a National Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which can be used as a buffer stock for stabilisation of prices. We will set up a transparent and time-bound monitoring structure of all central government projects focussed on measurable outcomes. We will encourage the setting up of Lokpal and Lokayukta in all states to promote the anti-corruption drive and bring transparency in governance. We want electoral reforms and will fully protect the independence of the judiciary. We will initiate systematic judicial reforms to reduce and then eliminate the backlog of the mountain of accumulated cases,” read parts of the manifesto.

Mamata also informed that she will visit Vizag on March 31 to attend a TDP rally and will campaign in Assam on April 4 and 5. “From April 4, I will start my election campaign in West Bengal and Assam and continue till May 17, the last date of campaigning. In some places, I will also address rallies through video-conferencing. This is the time to address the people of the country as they have faced a lot of hardship in the last five years. A new government will come up at the Centre after the polls, which will address all these issues,” Mamata added.

She also informed that she had called up veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Wednesday and expressed her sadness after he and other senior leaders were snubbed by his party.

“I called him up today… I had worked under him during our time with the NDA and I share a good bond with him. I feel sad that he has been left out at this age. They should not be subjected to such kind of behaviour. There are few leaders like him who are still alive and he is the senior most. I feel sad for him, as we believe in showing respect to senior leaders,” Mamata said.