Mamata hits back: From now on, I will not call him PM, he is the expiry babu

Calling him “expiry babu”, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for referring to the Indian Army in his speeches despite Election Commission restrictions.

Hours after Modi addressed two rallies in West Bengal, Banerjee told a rally in Dinhata in Cooch Behar district: “I do not speak lies like Modi babu. From now on, I will not call him the Prime Minister. I will call him expiry babu. The EC has said no party can refer to our military while campaigning. Despite that BJP leaders are doing this. How did the PM do it? Isn’t he ashamed?”

She said she did not need a certificate of patriotism from Modi. “Everyone is the country’s enemy, Modi is the only friend. I don’t need a certificate on patriotism from him. He is talking about strikes. Now he will see a voter strike which will be more true than the surgical strike,” she said.

On Modi calling her a “speedbreaker” on the road of development, she dared him to a debate. “Several schemes have been implemented by out state government. From tribal welfare and Kanyashree to Shabuj Shathi, Khadya Sathi and many others. We have done overall development for the people. There is one person with a 56-inch chest who is saying that people of Bengal have been deprived. How dare he say that? He has no idea of the immense work that has been carried out here. Prime Minister, I challenge you. We top 100 days work, we top the ease of doing business as well as skill development. I am challenging Modi to a debate once again. We will ask each other questions, let us see what are his replies,” she said.

“Modi’s Ayushman programme is not good. About 7.5 crore people will benefit from our Swasthya Sathi scheme. They said they would open tea gardens in North Bengal. Nothing has happened. It is we who helped the garden workers in all possible ways,” she said.

The TMC chief also took a swipe at BJP for spending “huge amounts” on election rallies and said the PM was trying to do his own publicity. “There is so much security at their meetings because the BJP has no contact with the people. They have huge amount of money and are spending it on things like hangars. Have you heard of meetings being held like this? From where is that party getting so much money? They are distributing money and seeking votes using public money,” Banerjee said.

“He is an expert in creating his own publicity by misusing his powers as PM. He has a movie, a jacket, a shop in his name,” she said.