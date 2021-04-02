Mamata Banerjee hits back at PM Modi over ‘another seat’ jibe, says will surely win Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Modi’s jibe that she is contemplating contesting from another seat, saying that the people of Nandigram have shown that her party’s victory is certain.

“I want to tell the Prime Minister to control the Union Home Minister first and then try to control us. We are not your party’s members that we will do what you say,” Banerjee said while addressing a rally in North Bengal’s Dinhata constituency. “I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there,” she added.

The Nandigram seat is a prestige fight for Banerjee. It was the 2007 agitation against land acquisition in Nandigram that catapulted her to the centrestage of politics in West Bengal, paving the way for the TMC’s victory in the 2011 Assembly polls that ended 34 years of Left Front rule.

Banerjee’s statement comes after Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally in Uluberia on Thursday, had said that “rumours were doing the rounds that the TMC supremo is contemplating fighting from another seat as the people of Nandigram had given her a befitting reply”.

Accusing the saffron party of trying to capture booths to ensure the BJP’s victory in Nandigram, Banerjee said, “Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? BJP’s goons, who had come from outside the state, had gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other languages.”

Banerjee was held up for more than two hours in a polling booth in Nandigram on Thursday where supporters of the ruling TMC and BJP nearly came to blows. Her security guards formed a cordon as she waited in a wheelchair. She could move out only after a large contingent of central forces and police personnel reached the site.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the Election Commission was working at the behest of Amit Shah and the central forces were intimidating voters. “We have to win more than 200 seats as anything less than that would mean the BJP buying the ‘gaddars’ (traitors) and forming the government,” Banerjee added.