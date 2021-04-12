Bengal polls: EC bars Mamata from campaigning for 24 hrs, TMC terms poll body ‘extremely compromised’

The Election Commission on Monday clamped a 24-hour campaigning ban on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on central security forces and a statement which allegedly had religious overtones.

Terming her remarks as “highly insinuating” and “provocative”, the poll regulating body, in its order said, “Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force.”

After four people were killed in firing by the central forces in Sitalkuchi on Saturday, –– the day of fourth phase polling, Banerjee had described the incident as “genocide” conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel manning the polling station in Cooch Behar district.

Protesting the EC order, the Trinamool Congress supremo has decided to sit on a dharna on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon.”

Describing EC as “extremely compromised”, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said April 12 is a black day in the democracy of India. “Always knew we were winning Bengal,” he tweeted. “BJP has lost in all the four phases of the Assembly elections (that have been conducted till now). Mamata Banerjee’s voice cannot be silenced by a ban. Her voice is the voice of 10 crore people (of Bengal),” he wrote in Bengali on the micro-blogging site.

A day after the Sitalkuchi violence, Banerjee had addressed a press conference in Siliguri and said, “This is nothing but a genocide. The people were shot in the chest. If their intention was to disperse the mob, they could have fired at the legs of the people.”

Calling out the EC over its order barring politicians from visiting Sitalkuchi for 72 hours post the incident, Banerjee said the diktat was passed just to stop her from meeting the bereaved families. However, the Chief Minister spoke to the kin of the deceased via video conference while she was addressing the press briefing. “It is unfortunate that the poll body is passing such orders just to stop me. However, I will definitely be going after the 72-hour window passes. I will also be helping the families as much as possible by using money from my election fund.”

The TMC supremo had also taken to Twitter on Saturday to criticize the Election Commission, writing: “EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!”

The fifth of the eight-phase Assembly election in Bengal is scheduled to be held on April 17. The results will be declared on May 2.