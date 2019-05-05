Angry Mamata Banerjee confronts people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at her convoy, three detained

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed her anger at a group of people who shouted “Jai Shri Ram” while her convoy was passing through West Midnapore district’s Chandrakona area.

The incident took place at Ballavpur village near Chandrakona town when Banerjee was returning after holding an election rally in the district’s Ghatal constituency.

Why is DIDI so upset with chants of JAI SHRI RAM & why does she call it “GALAGALI”? pic.twitter.com/dTrBqrS6Oo — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 4, 2019

A video being circulated on social media shows Banerjee stepping out from her vehicle in a bid to confront the people who fled after seeing her. “Palachhis keno? Ay ay. Haridas sob. Galagali sikheche. (Why are you running away? Come Here. Who do you think you are? Using slangs,” the TMC supremo is heard saying in the video.

The video was also shared by BJP’s West Bengal unit on their Twitter handle. “Why is Didi so upset with chants of Jai Shri Ram and why does she call it galagali?,” BJP tweeted.

Hitting out at the BJP, TMC said the incident showed the desperation of the saffron party to win in West Bengal. “Desperate BJP in Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put a spin on a video and create falsehood. Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23,” tweeted TMC.

Desperate #BJP in #Bengal doing what they do best. Shame on their desperation to put spin on a video and create falsehood. #Bengal has rejected them and they know that. They’ll have no place to hide on May 23 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2019

Police sources said three BJP workers had been detained in connection with the incident. “Three persons have been detained. The investigation is on,” said a senior police officer. The detained persons have been identified as Sayan Midda, Sitaram Midda and Buddhadeb Dolui.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh asked Banerjee why was she so scared to hear “Jai Shri Ram”. “Why is she scared to hear the slogan? She will have to get used to it now. Or is she saying that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t be allowed in Bengal? They have chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but she is saying they have used slangs. She chants incorrect mantras while addressing public meetings and now people are being arrested for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. This shows how scared she is to hear the chant,” Ghosh said.

Hitting back at Ghosh, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said people were being asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in exchange for money.

“Anyone can chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. But in this case, BJP is spending money to force people to say it. They don’t have supporters here and don’t have any ideology. They have no programme except badmouth us. They only try to malign us and use slangs to discredit us,” Chatterjee said.