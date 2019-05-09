Mamata Banerjee compares fight against Modi with Quit India movement

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday compared her fight to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power with the Quit India movement (1942), saying that he was running a fascist government and that the BJP is thrusting religion on the people.

The West Bengal CM also said that the state government under her leadership protected tribal land rights, unlike the BJP government in Jharkhand, which she said snatched land from tribals.

“Everyone is scared of Modi. But I am not. Because I was born in Bengal. Someone has to bell the cat. Bengal will bell the cat. In 1942, the Quit India movement was launched against the British, now we are fighting to oust a fascist Modi from power. Modi will lose. There will be no democracy in the country if Modi is voted to power,” Mamata said while addressing a public meeting at Debra in West Midnapore.

“After we came to power in West Bengal, we have brought legislation that protects tribal land. Here the tribal rights are protected. In Jharkhand, BJP snatched tribal land. At one occasion we had to send people from here and it (land grabbing) was stopped,” she said at another rally at Hura in Purulia district.

She also alleged that BJP was trying to impose religion on the masses.

“Everyone has the freedom to worship their own god. While we worship Ma Durga, Ma Kali, Muslims follow Islam and Christians worship Jesus Christ. Tribal people worship their own gods. But BJP comes with an idol or picture of Hanuman and say you will have to worship this. Such a party has no place in India. People will bury this party in a democratic manner,” said Mamata.

In Debra, a tribal-dominated pocket in West Midnapore district, the CM took a dig at Modi, saying he never visited the area when people needed him. “You never came here when the people really needed you. When there are floods or when there is drought, you are never here. But now you are coming only because of elections,” she said.

She also said that the BJP had made several promises ahead of polls for the livelihood of tribals, but they were never fulfilled.

“He was a chaiwala, now he is chowkidar. He never sold tea, I tell you this. There is joblessness in the country, farmers are committing suicides. What has Modi done in the last five years, apart from going for foreign trips,” Mamata said.

She also highlighted her government’s initiatives and popular schemes, including Kanyashree (scheme for the girl child), Sabuj Sathi (distribution of bicycles to school students) and Yubashree (scheme for youths). She also talked about government schemes for insurance and grant of Rs 5,000 to farmers annually.