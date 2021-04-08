Central forces working on instructions of Delhi, harassing villagers: Mamata Banerjee

Claiming that the central forces on poll duty in West Bengal are working under the instructions of the central government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday urged the voters to be on guard as a section of forces might “visit interior areas to intimidate people”.

Addressing a poll rally in Domjur, Mamata said, “I have respect for the central paramilitary forces but this is also true that they are working on instructions from Delhi. They are committing atrocities on villagers before polling day, many of them are harassing women. They are asking people to vote for BJP. We will not allow this to continue.”

She also asked the villagers to inform lodge an FIR at the local police station if the central forces exert any pressure on them. “If the police station refuses to accept the FIRs, inform us,” she said.

The chief minister asked the state police to keep vigil and not to “bow their heads before Delhi”. “Your job is to ensure free and fair polls, please be stern with trouble makers and keep your integrity intact,” she said.

Mamata also urged the polling agents to be vocal and to protest any “misdeed by BJP and security forces”.

Mamata also lashed out at former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee who switched over to the BJP before the state polls. “I am sorry that I allowed ‘Gaddar Mir Jafar’ to file nomination in the last election from this constituency. When he was Irrigation Minister, I had received a complaint so I removed him from that post and made him Forest Minister,” she said.

Rajib Banerjee, who is seeking re-election for the third time, is fighting the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Domjur in Howrah district.

Mamata also slammed the Election Commission for serving her a show-cause notice over her remark where she urged Muslim voters to not let their vote split. “It hardly matters even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will be no division,” she said.

The EC had on Wednesday issued a notice to Mamata, demanding her response in 48 hours over her statements at an election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly. The CM had appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their vote split among different political parties and urged the people to vote for TMC in the ongoing assembly elections.

She also asked why the poll body does not take any action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who she claimed makes “communal remarks frequently”. “How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day,” she said.